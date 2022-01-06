Google plans to improve Windows and Android integration in 2022

At CES 2022, Google announced a bunch of new updates that will be rolled out to Android throughout the year. The software giant has promised that Android users will soon get to experience seamless pairing, device switching, setup, and better integration with a Windows PC to Android. The search giant is planning to expand the Fast Pair feature, which was originally introduced back in 2017.

Google to bring Fast Pair and Nearby Share to Windows PC, Smart TVs

This feature lets a device automatically detect and connect to Bluetooth accessories with a simple tap. Google is now planning to offer this on other platforms to make it easier for users to connect to TVs, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, and smart home devices.

Google says for the first time with Android. It is also "focused on building for other platforms, like Windows." The company asserts that when users will connect their Android phone to a Windows PC with Fast Pair, they will be able to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages and share files with Nearby Share.

Google has already started working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring this update to select Windows PCs later this year.

In addition to this, the Smart TVs that are based on Google TV or Android TV platforms will also receive this feature in the coming months, which will let you quickly connect your compatible headphones with the TVs and eliminate the need to go through a proper process of connecting them.

However, Google says that if your Android device has built-in support for "Matter," then you'll be able to use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home and other accompanying apps all in just a few taps.

So, what is "Matter" which several tech companies are using?

A few brands have unveiled new smart home devices at the 2022 CES tech show with support for Matter. It is basically an open smart home application protocol, which makes it easier to set up and connect smart home devices with any Matter-enabled ecosystem or app. It will allow all your devices to be easily set up and routed from one place, as per Tech Crunch.

As far as Android is concerned, the search giant has confirmed that it will release native support for Matter through Google Play services. Users will then be able to check the nearby Matter products on their Android phone and scan a QR code and quickly link the product to compatible apps.

Fast Pair on Chromebooks and other features

In the coming weeks, users who have Chromebooks will automatically be able to detect any Fast Pair-enabled headphones after they are on, which means that you will be able to connect with just a single click. Additionally, one will get a better experience with new Chromebooks that will be arriving later this year as you will be able to use your Android phone to quickly set it up and get immediate access to all of the information you've already saved, like your Google login and your Wi-Fi password.

Google hasn't yet confirmed as to what all the Chromebook models and Android versions will get this update. In addition to this, users will also get the feature to unlock and access their Chromebook and Android phone or tablet using their Wear OS smartwatch.