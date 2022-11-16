Google Play adds UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases

Google is introducing a new UPI Autopay payment option for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India. The app will now allow its customers to buy subscription plans for apps available on Google Play and set-up automated payment options for recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.

Earlier, due to the new regulations of RBI, companies were ordered not to store card information without the cardholder's prior consent. But with the Autopay option with UPI, users will be able to pay automatically for the renewed subscription of apps directly via the Google Play Store through different gateways, including Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon and others.

"With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services - while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play," said Saurabh Agarwal, head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, in the official statement.

To select UPI payment options, users have to tap on the payment method in the cart, select "Pay with UPI'', and then approve the purchase in the supported UPI app.

To buy a subscription plan using UPI payment option -

Open the app that you want to buy in Google Play.

Next, click on the subscription plan and start to check out.

Notably, for the first time purchase of any app from Google Pay, users will be asked to create a payment profile.

Continue the payment process by selecting the UPI payment option.

Finish your purchase by clicking on Submit.

Significantly, UPI Autopay was introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, to help users make recurring payments with any UPI-based app. Moreover, the AutoPay option will also eliminate the risk of deactivation of subscription due to payment failure as it will automatically deduct the subscription amount.



