Google Play Best of India 2021: BitClass is the best app, BGMI named best game

BitClass has emerged as the best app of the year while Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI was named the best game of 2021, as per Google Play Best of 2021 awards for India. The tech giant comes up with this list at the end of every year when it ranks apps and games in different categories. This year, Google has picked BitClass as the best app of the year. The application enables interactive cohort-based learning. It allows users to take live classes on their smartphones and laptops.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was developed by Krafton and introduced for Android users as an alternative to the banned PUBG Mobile. The game retained most features and gameplay from PUBG Mobile but tweaked it for the Indian gamers. It also introduced some age restrictions to ensure that kids are not addicted to the game. It's worth mentioning that Krafton has also launched PUBG: New State in India recently which also competes with Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Google has named Clubhouse as the Users' Choice app of the year. The platform probably doesn't an introduction but for those unaware, it is a voice-based social networking platform which allows users to connect and talk to each other in real-time. The app was initially available on iOS only and allowed users to join with an invitation. However, this year Clubhouse was rolled out for Android users after which the platform saw a spike in new users.

Garena Free Fire MAX has been named as the Users'choice game of 2021. It clearly shows the increasing popularity of battle royale games in the country.

Here is the full list of Google Play Best of India 2021 award winners:

Best App of 2021 - BitClass

Best Game of 2021 - Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users' Choice App of 2021 - Clubhouse

Users' Choice Game of 2021 - Garena Free Fire MAX

Best apps of 2021 in India

Best Apps for Fun

- FrontRow

- Clubhouse

- Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

- Sortizy

- SARVA

- Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

- Bitclass

- EMBIBE

- Evolve Mental Health

Best Hidden Gems

- Jumping Minds

- Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

- Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

- Evergreen Club

- being: your mental health friend

- Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

- Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

- Canva

- Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

- My Fitness Pal

- Calm

- Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best games of 2021 in India

Best Competitive Games

- Battlegrounds Mobile India

- Summoners War: Lost Centuria

- MARVEL Future Revolution

- Pokemon Unite

- Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

- JanKenUP!

- Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

- NieR Re[in]carnation

- Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

- DeLight: The Journey Home

- Huntdown

- My Friend Pedro

- Ronin: The Last Samurai

- Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

- Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

- Dadish 2

- Disney POP TOWN

- Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

- Chicken Police Paint it RED!

- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

- Overboard!

- The Procession to Calvary

Google said that these winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you're a large or a rising developer. There has been a clear rise of e-learning apps and games with many Indian users taking to mobile apps to acquire new skills. Health and well-being were of key interest as well. Apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets are the three new categories that were introduced only this year.