Google Play Pass launched in India at Rs 99 per month, annual plan to cost Rs 889

Google Play Pass has been launched in India at Rs 99 per month. Google's subscription plan for its Play Store was introduced in the United States in 2019 and has taken more than two years to come to India. The service provides access to several apps and games in exchange for a monthly or annual fee. Google Play has announced that the pass will be rolling out for Android smartphone users starting this week. As of now, the service is already available in 90 countries and provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

Play Pass will offer a curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India, the tech giant said in a statement on Monday morning. Google believes that Play Pass will also allow Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams.

Meanwhile, Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month.

Google Play Pass subscription plans for India

Google has announced three different plans for Indian users. The first one-month trial is free for all users but, after that they will have to pay Rs 99 per month to continue the service. The annual Google Play pass will cost Rs 889 while users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. With Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

The users can access the pass by tapping the profile icon on top right of the Play Store app and then opting for Play Pass option. Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass "ticket" when browsing titles on the Play Store.

The Play Pass will offer apps and games from different categories like sports, puzzles, or action games - to apps that power productivity. Google confirms that pass will include some popular games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.