Google promises fix for Pixel 6 Pro screen flicker by December, gives hilarious advice to phone owners

Google has addressed an ongoing issue with the new Pixel 6 Pro and promised to release a fix for it in a future update. The issue is associated with Pixel 6 Pro's power button and allegedly causes abnormal screen flickering on the device when it has lost all its battery backup.

Some users of the new Pixel flagship smartphone by Google had earlier reported seeing the screen of the device flickering upon pressing its power button. The issue has mostly been reported to occur when the smartphone is completely devoid of any juice in its battery, though some users had even complained of it when their Pixel 6 Pro was on and working.

Since the smartphone was dead in most of these instances, the screen flickers were scarily unexplainable for the users. Google has now come out with a support document addressing the issue that sheds some light on its possible causes and the fixes to come.

In its document, Google mentions that the smartphone is likely to falter when its power button is pushed with slight pressure "but not enough to turn it on." In short, the company tells the users that it is their fault and that they probably do not know how to power a smartphone.

In an equally confident manner, the note by Google goes on to suggest that users should "hold the power button down long enough to turn it on." It is hilarious to see how a company can come out with such a response to an issue noted by many. I mean, it can be a problem with an old or a very young phone user but several customers seeing the screen flicker upon pressing the power button certainly does not call for a "how to switch on the phone" directions from the company.

Anyway, there are other valuable suggestions from Google too. For example, the company asks Pixel 6 Pro users not to cycle the power button when the phone is off. This basically says you do not twiddle with it. Google also confirms that the problem "does not represent an issue with the phone hardware," which is welcoming news for Pixel 6 Pro owners.

Of course, it is not just the way you power up the phone. That is just Google trying to blame it on you. There is something wrong going on there with the screen that flickers, and Google knows this. Other than the naive instructions to users, it has promised to fix the issue in the December software update for the Pixel 6 Pro.