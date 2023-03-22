Google rolls out its ChatGPT rival Bard for some users, details here

Google announced its own AI chatbot, Bard, last month in an announcement that was called out for being rushed by its employees. The chatbot was launched as a rival to the immensely popular ChatGPT, which recently got even more powerful with the launch of GPT-4. And now, Bard has been made available for testing for a couple of users.

Google rolls out Bard for some users

In a new blog post, Google announced that it is rolling out Bard 'as an experiment' for some users and that interested people can join the waitlist for accessing the chatbot. However, it is to be noted that only selected users will get access to Google's ChatGPT rival.

"Today we're starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. This follows our announcements from last week as we continue to bring helpful AI experiences to people, businesses and communities," Google said in the blog post announcing the development.

The post added, "You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post. We've learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people."

Who can access Google's Bard?

Much like what Microsoft did while launching the new Bing, Google's Bard will also be available to users who are willing to sign up for a waitlist. As of now, only people in the US and UK can join the waitlist and over time, Bard access will be made available in other countries as well.

"We'll continue to improve Bard and add capabilities, including coding, more languages and multimodal experiences. And one thing is certain: We'll learn alongside you as we go. With your feedback, Bard will keep getting better and better.

You can sign up to try Bard at bard.google.com. We'll begin rolling out access in the U.S. and U.K. today and expanding over time to more countries and languages," Google wrote in the blog.

About Google's Bard

Google tried to rival ChatGPT by introducing Bard. However, within days of its launch, Bard was being criticised for its inappropriate responses, factual errors, and so on. A controversy also erupted when Reuters pointed out that Bard had given a factually incorrect response in its advertisement itself.

To improve the chatbot's answers, Google had asked its employees to fix the chatbot's mistake. As per a report in CNBC, Google's vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, had sent an email to employees asking them to help work on Bard and rewrite its responses. The report further stated that the email also includes a link to a do's and dont's page having instructions for employees as they work with Bard.

The document read, "Bard learns best by example, so taking the time to rewrite a response thoughtfully will go a long way in helping us to improve the mode."

While introducing Bard, Google's blog read, "We've been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we're calling Bard. And today, we're taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks."

It added, "We're releasing it initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information. We're excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard's quality and speed."

Now that Bard is available to the public in US and UK, it will be interesting to see how the chatbot's answers fare this time.