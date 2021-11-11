Google rolls out new widget for Gmail iOS app, picture-in-picture support for Google Meet

The Gmail app for iOS is getting a new widget that will have the same functionality as Android. Google shared a screenshot that shows the inbox with three recent emails with the sender and the subject. Google notes that the new widget will show the senders and subjects of the user's most recent emails on the user's home screen. Google notes that the new widget will be rolling out in the coming weeks. The development comes after Gmail for iOS discontinued a previous version of the widget that was not received well.

Google started rolling out the widget with iOS 14 last November. It offered limited actions for users which were accessible to Android users for years. These included quick links to your inbox, the compose menu, or search. There was, however, no preview of the inbox content, and no ability to read, archive or delete mail without opening the app. The Verge had reported that the widget's lack of functionality was because of Apple's limitations and that the rules have not been changed but the new design will help users get more information about what is there in their inbox.

Google is also rolling out updates for Google Meet and Google Sheets. Google Meet for iOS will now support Picture-in-Picture support which will make multitasking easier for iOS users. Google notes that the feature will also be rolling out for the Gmail app in the coming weeks. This will help users navigate out of the Google Meet app while the meeting is going on. When users switch to other apps to share a document or look something up, their meeting will be minimised in a window that you can move around their home screen. The update will also enable users to resize the meeting window or slide it off to the side if they need more space to get something else done.

Google is further adding keyboard shortcuts for users who work with Google Sheets on iOS. Google notes that shortcuts make it easier to complete common and advanced tasks on Google Sheets using a small keyboard. Google notes that shortcuts work if users are working through Bluetooth or Magic keyboard on their iPad. Holding the command button will bring up a list of shortcuts for users.