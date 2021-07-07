Google Search testing a new Settings button, dark mode toggle and background images for users

Google is attempting to restructure its Search to make things easier for its users. The new order of things will especially help those who perform customised searches on Google, which may be in a specific language or for a specific date.

The company has even begun to roll out the change to several users across the globe. Now if you don't spot it at first, don't worry, as it will likely come to you soon. As and when it does, you will be able to find a new "Settings" option at the top of your Google Search webpage, right next to your Google Account.

The drop-down menu includes a total of seven options that allow you to perform customised web searches. These consist of - Search settings, Languages, Hide explicit results, Advanced search, Search history, Your data in Search and Search help.

Note that the search options are not new. Previously, those using Google Search could see them on the search results page in the Tools option, right beneath the Search bar. The option functioned in a similar manner, letting users customise their search through filters.

The new Settings option is hence, merely a reorganisation of the functionality. Though it does seem to make things much easier for everyone. It is cleaner and upfront this way and can help you custom your search without loading the first search result page.

In addition to this, Google also appears to be testing two other features among its users. As spotted by 9to5Google, one of these is the use of customised backgrounds on mobile devices. The feature marked its debut on limited devices last year. It is now being reported that Google is following an account-based rollout of the feature on a wider scale this year.

Another interesting addition that Google might make to its Search soon is a dedicated toggle button for dark mode. 9to5Google reports that Google is more widely testing the feature for Search users. Though it seems to be much more limited than the test for customised backgrounds.

Regardless, since the features are in testing, we can expect to see them on Google Search soon. Once they arrive, they are sure to redefine the Google Search experience in a way that will be easier for users than ever before.