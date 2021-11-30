Google Search will now show monuments in 3D, initially available for select places

Augmented Reality (AR) was added to the popular search engine Google a few years ago. It first launched the popular 3D animals, then dinosaurs, cars, or athletes from the last Olympics, among other objects that we can add in our living room and see from any angle with the smartphone.

Google is now bringing landmarks and monuments to you in augmented reality. Google's Arts & Culture team has added 3D virtual tours of iconic landmarks to its Search product, including important monuments like Tokyo Tower, Santa Croce, and Santa Maria Novella basilicas in Florence, and the Union Buildings in South Africa. In total Google has added augmented reality for around 98 monuments globally.

Like all AR objects in Google Search, these 3D monuments start with a rotating model that can be zoomed into. The AR viewing in Google search differs from Google Earth as it allows users to place all the 3D monuments in your environment.

The 3D models are built using 3D data from Google Earth and displayed via ModelViewer, Google's protocol for handling 3D and AR content on the web.

"Not only will you be able to navigate smoothly to each stop of the tour but objects along the way can also be viewed in AR," wrote Florent Robineau and Joe Shepherd, tech lead and associate product manager, respectively, at Google Arts & Culture on the company's website.

You can find all 98 3D monuments by searching on Android or iOS and then scrolling through the Knowledge Panel until you find the "View in 3D" card. There are quite a few different panels with the AR model ultimately becoming just another tool. Google Arts & Culture has previously brought 3D models of historic sites like Chauvet Cave, but those were recreated using 3D scanning. The latest treasure trove lacks high fidelity, but we're also dealing with much more massive structures where 3D scanning would be a Herculean feat.

Google's augmented reality is only supported on ARCore-enabled devices. Currently, most devices launched in the past year are compatible with this technology.

