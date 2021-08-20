Google secretly paid smartphone makers extra to prevent third-party app stores on Android

In another twist to the Epic saga, fingers are now being raised on Google for an alleged practice that let it avoid third-party app stores on Android. Newly revealed documents show that the company shared a greater share of search revenue than normal with Android smartphone makers, in return of a promise that no other third-party app store is featured on their devices.

Mentions of Google' program have been spotted in new sections of Epic's antitrust complaint. As first noted by The Verge, the unredacted sections reveal that Google ran a "Premier Device Program" starting 2019. As part of the program, Google offered Android OEMs a higher share of Google search revenue. This share could go up to 12 per cent from an average of 8 per cent for other OEMs.

As a bonus to attract some OEMs like LG and Motorola, Google offered between 3 and 6 per cent of Google Play Store earnings made through their devices. There is even a mention of "monthly bonuses" in the documents. In exchange, OEMs were asked to forbid apps that had "APK install privileges" on their devices, without an approval from Google.

In Epic's complaint, its lawyers called the program Google's "most restrictive anticompetitive conduct." They blamed Google for concealing the practice from public view. The lawyers highlighted that Google had even included a clause in the agreement that prevented the parties from making a public statement on the agreement "without the other party's prior written approval."

The lawyers acknowledged that the Premier Device Program by Google was not known to Epic or anyone in the public and that it only came to light as Google produced relevant documents in the ongoing case.

The implication

In its lawsuits, Epic has been blaming app store owners for maintaining market dominance over their platforms. Huge revenue shares for listing through the app stores and preventing sideloading of apps are some of such practices. Epic argues that the antitrust measures create unfair competition in the industry, one that largely favours the tech majors.

As things unfold, it clearly seems that Epic is right, on proportions unthought of before. As the new complaint points out, around 98 per cent and 95 per cent of Motorola and LG devices adhered to the Google Premier program by May 2020.

BBK, which comprises Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus brands, had entitled around 70 per cent of its new devices under the program. Those who were not so enthralled by the program, like Sony and Xiaomi, still had 40 to 50 per cent of their devices enrolled.

With Android being the most used mobile operating system in the world, Google successfully managed to channel its app store revenue to itself through the program. Epic quotes that with this (and other) practice, Google is "using its size to do evil upon competitors, innovators, customers, and users" in the international markets it operates in.