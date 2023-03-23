Google services down! Users face issues with Gmail, YouTube, Drive

Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday morning, the outage affected YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine.

According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 1.500 reports in India.

Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage and per usual resorted to memes.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/SdqzeCki60 RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023

Colleagues bashing that one person responsible for the internet connection at office..

Once they get to know google servers are down: pic.twitter.com/EnbK3OXy9N — Bira Ki Ma (@BiraKiMa) March 23, 2023

Google Workspace, Gmail, Google Docs - all seem to be down. Forced break from work. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pbN2ce562M — Raymond Rozario (@BasicallyRay) March 23, 2023

People running to Twitter to confirm the google is down #googledown #Google pic.twitter.com/rTk2uCSYD8 — CA Abhishek Singhania (@TradeNinvesting) March 23, 2023

Apps and websites from Google's family like, YouTube, Drive, Gmail also were reported to be down.

According to Downdetector, Gmail has over 2,000 reports at the time of writing this article. On Twitter, users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.

A 502 error usually means the server is unresponsive.