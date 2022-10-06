Google shows Pixel tablet with Tensor G2, launch will happen in 2023

Google today launched a bunch of new products at its annual I/O event. One of them is the Pixel tablet, which is a first for the company. The search giant also announced a smartwatch for the first time and the new Pixel 7 series. But, here we will be looking at the latest tablet from Google.



The Google Pixel tablet draws power from the company's home-brewed Tensor G2 processor, which is also powering the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The device's interface is based on Google's Material You design, which is something that the company introduced with the Android 12 OS.



At the event, the company stated that the tablet comes with an aluminum body that has a nano-ceramic coating to give a feel of a porcelain-style finish. The Pixel tablet ships with Android 12L operating system that is feature packed for a better content viewing experience on a large screen. These include an updated taskbar and better multitasking support. Furthermore, Google also showed off a wireless charging dock, which can be used to turn the new Pixel Tablet into a smart display.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. Google is yet to confirm whether this will also arrive in the Indian market. The company has just launched the Pixel 7 series in India and its price starts from Rs 59,999. Those who are interested in buying the new 5G phone can pre-order it right now via Flipkart.