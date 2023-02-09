Google software engineer creates Gita GPT, an AI chatbot inspired by Bhagavad Gita

It is after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT AI chatbot for the public that tech companies like Microsoft and Google unveiled their own AI chatbots. Google introduced Bard while Microsoft incorporated ChatGPT-like tech into its Bing search engine. Well, it is not just the big tech companies but also start-ups and developers that are looking to develop a similar AI chatbot that's gaining traction right now. One among the many such chatbots is Gita GPT, developed by a Bengaluru-based Google software engineer.

Created by Sukuru Sai Vineet, Gita GPT is inspired by Bhagvad Gita. Vineet was quick to jump onto the AI bandwagon and created the Chat GPT-like tool that answers all queries according to what is written in the Bhagvad Gita. The Gita GPT AI chatbot is powered by GPT-3, which generates answers to your life issues directly from the Bhagavad Gita.

The platform basically allows users to "consult the Gita" about their everyday problems. The platform lets users ask questions which the AI chatbot then answers by consulting the Bhagavad Gita.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-3, Gita GPT touts itself as a "revolutionary chatbot". "With Gita GPT, you can gain insight and clarity into your life's decisions in an easy, interactive way," the platform includes the message. Well, this also means that the chatbot mostly answers to life problems and how to solve them. But, if you ask it about Elon Musk or Bill Gates, the platform may struggle to answer your questions.

Days after ChatGPT gained wide popularity, both Google and Microsoft announced launching their own AI chatbot. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced AI chatbot Bard earlier this week, which he said will be available in the days to come. However, just during its first public demo, Bard made a factual error and everyone called out Google for the same. The company lost around $100 billion after it made the error. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, meanwhile, says that the new Bing search engine integrated with ChatGPT-like feature called "chat" will give a tough fight to Google's AI Chabot Bard. The new Bing is available only for limited users and other users are put on a waitlist.

On the other hand, the Chinese e-commerce platform told CNBC that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT. The company spokesperson said Alibaba is working on a ChatGPT-style of technology, which is currently in testing. The company didn't reveal any timeline for the release.