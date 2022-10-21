Google takes a jibe at Tim Cook, gets called out for tweeting from iPhone 

The smartphone companies are often found engaging in fun banter on social media. During one such banter, Google took a jibe at Apple CEO from Google Pixel's official Twitter handle. However, more than the tweet, the device that Google used to reply to Cook's post on Twitter grabbed attention.

Google certainly did not use the Pixel phone to post the tweet as people would have expected the company to. It, on the contrary, was found using an iPhone to take a jibe at Cook, which obviously did not go down well with the netizens.

Cook posted a video teaser hinting at Apple's new product launches. Captioning the video teaser, he wrote, "Take Note" alongside his tweet that read "The possibilities are endless."

Google responded to Cook's tweet from Pixel's official handle. "Hmmmm Okay, I See You, #TakeNote. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team - tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better." Notably, "Take Note" hashtag is not exclusive to Apple as the hashtag was previously used by the Utah Jazz NBA team on Twitter.

Apple CEO was in fact called out by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith for using the team's hashtag for Apple's iPad and other launches that took place a couple of days ago. While Google was trying to remind Apple of its misdoings, it forgot to switch devices before tweeting. A Twitter user was quick to grab a screenshot of the post and retweeted the image highlighting that Google used an iPhone to criticize Apple's CEO.

In no time, Google realized the gaffe and deleted the tweet sent out from an iPhone. The company posted the tweet again but this time it was shared from the Twitter Web App.

Both Apple and Google had recently launched their flagship devices in the market. Apple made the iPhone 14 series official on September 7. Just a month after Apple's launch, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series official in the Indian and the global market.





