Google to bring Android 11 feature that auto resets permissions for apps that haven't been used in weeks

In 2020, American tech giant Google introduced a new feature applicable to the Android 11 that stated that applications that have not been used in some time will have their permissions revoked. Now Google will allow this auto-reset to apply to older phones as well so that they can be cleaned too.

The feature is designed to help protect user privacy by preventing older apps from having unfettered access to the phone if they haven't been used in months. Here is what Google said regarding the new feature:

"In Android 11, we introduced the permission auto-reset feature. This feature helps protect user privacy by automatically resetting an app's runtime permissions which are permissions that display a prompt to the user when requested — if the app isn't used for a few months. Starting in December 2021, we are expanding this to billions of more devices. This feature will automatically be enabled on devices with Google Play Services that are running Android 6.0 (API level 23) or higher.

This feature is auto-enabled in Android 11 and newer. But users will be able to manually enable it on older Android versions too. This security feature is designed to step in and reset these permissions once it becomes clear that an app is no longer in regular use.

The rollout of the feature will begin in December, according to Google. In the first quarter, it will already be available on all compatible smartphones.

In a blog post, Google also explains how the change will affect developers and what code is needed to handle the new conditions. Since the update works via Google Play Services, phone manufacturers are not involved in the "publishing" and it doesn't matter if the phone is still getting system updates or not.

They further explained, "The system will start to automatically reset the permissions of unused apps a few weeks after the feature launches on a device."

Google intends to begin a gradual rollout of its permission auto-reset feature in December, on devices with Android 6 through 10 and Google Play Services. Users should be able to access the auto-reset settings page to configure this feature for specific apps.

Thereafter, the Android system will start counting down to a permission reset. The rollout is expected to reach all compatible devices by Q1 2022.