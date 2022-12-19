Google to help people read badly handwritten doctor prescriptions, here is how

Google today hosted an event in India and announced quite a few features that will be made available for Indians. These include some of the new search-related features, better security for Google Pay users, and more. The company also wants to help people crack badly handwritten prescriptions from doctors. Here is everything you need to know.

The search giant asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will help people identify and highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions. The new feature will be accessible to users via Google Lens. People will just be required to click a picture of the prescription and then upload it to the photo library. Once done, the app will then detect the image of the prescription and reveal the details of the medicines mentioned in the paper.

"This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology," Google said.

The company hasn't yet revealed details of when it plans to release this feature to everyone. Google is saying that it is working with pharmacists to offer a better understanding of prescriptions to users. We should get more clarity on this in the coming weeks. In the world, Google noted that Indians have mostly used Google lens for different use cases. This might have inspired the company to offer users more AI tools for more convenience.

Besides, Google Pay is also getting enhanced security features, including multi-layered intelligent warnings that will alert people if the company's fraud detection system detects any suspicious activity. Google even announced a collaboration with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to enable Indians with easy access to their authentic digital documents, directly from the Files by Google app on Android.

Google is also making visual search even better with the introduction of Multisearch to help people search for information using images and text simultaneously. Multisearch is available in English in India, and will be coming to many Indian languages in the next year, starting with Hindi.