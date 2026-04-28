You can now store your Aadhaar in Google Wallet...Here’s what it means for you

Google is expanding its digital identity push in India, allowing users to store Aadhaar-based verifiable credentials directly in Google Wallet, as part of a broader global rollout of secure digital IDs.

“Digital IDs are a convenient and helpful tool to help prove who you are without needing to dig through a physical wallet — and we’re continuing to expand access globally,” the company said in a blog post.

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Building on its partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Google said users in India can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials on their devices, creating what it describes as a “secure, digital-first ID” for everyday use cases.

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The company stressed that privacy and security remain central to the rollout. “For these credentials to be truly useful, they need to be secure, private and effective across both physical and digital spaces,” it said.

Google added that its approach includes “advanced privacy features like selective disclosure, where only the relevant details of a person’s ID are shared when required, ensuring everyone has a safe way to manage their identity.”

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The initial ecosystem of partners reflects a mix of entertainment, services, and platforms where identity verification is critical. These include PVR INOX for age verification and rewards, BharatMatrimony for verified profiles, visa services platform Atlys for auto-filling applications and residential management platform Mygate for verifying visitors. Gig economy platform Snabbit is also expected to integrate such checks in the near future.

“Security, privacy and interoperability are at the foundation of our approach to digital identity, and are built into every layer of this integration,” the company said.

Alongside India, Google is also expanding digital ID capabilities to other markets. Users in Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil can now create ID passes based on passport information and store them in Google Wallet.

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“This offers a simple and private way to verify identity or age for in-person and online services that require it, like when needed to sign into your accounts,” the company added.