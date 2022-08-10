Google wants Apple to fix texting, forces Apple to adopt RCS messaging

Google has launched a new publicity campaign to pressurize Apple to adopt RCS to make texting between Android and iOS simpler. RCS or Rich Communication Services is said to replace the traditional SMS. Apart from sending plain texts as messages, RCS will also let users add multimedia like images, videos or stickers. Google has now publicly stated why Apple should adopt the RCS and fix its texting.

Google has introduced a new "Get the Message" website that states the issues that exist because Apple refused to adopt the RCS messaging protocol.

"It's not about the color of the bubbles. It's the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other," Google stated.

Apple has its own iMessage service to facilitate communication between iPhones. The services are secure, encrypted, but the Cupertino-giant resorts to traditional messaging services when interacting with an Android device. The services are not as interactive as they are, the layout is boring as the bubble in green is not pleasant to the eye, it is not easy to share multimedia between an iOS and Android device unless you have an additional app installed. To fix the issue, Google desperately wants Apple to adopt the Rich Communication services.

Google's Senior VP, Hiroshi Lockheimer has targeted Apple on Twitter for using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products. "Apple's iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is disingenuous for a company that has humanity and equity as a core part of its marketing. The standards exist today to fix this," he wrote.

Google says it aims to make texting a more secure, modern and enjoyable experience for everyone, regardless of the phone they're using. Because it shouldn't matter what phone they have things should just work. Apple is yet to react to Google's rather public attack.

