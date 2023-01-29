Google will be destroyed by ChatGPT in minimum two years, claims Gmail creator 

Google's fear of getting replaced by ChatGPT is not completely unwarranted. Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail, recently took to Twitter to opine that the artificial intelligence tool could destroy search engine giant Google within the next two years. Google's most profitable application Search may soon be replaced by Open AI's tool. Within just a week of its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT amassed over a million users. The AI tool is being widely hailed for its capabilities by composing complex essays, marketing pitches, poems, jokes, and even qualifying for the toughest exams.

"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business. The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product)," Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail wrote in a series of tweets.

Buccheit elaborated that ChatGPT will do to search engines what Google did to the Yellow Pages (the information diary that existed before Google Search engine came to the shore) and that AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where search engines like Google make most of their money.

He notes that even if search engines like Google tried to catch up on AI, by creating its own version of the OpenAI-based AI model , they would not be able to fully deploy it without risking the destruction of their most valuable part of their business.

Recently, a Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania professor was caught off guard when he tested the AI tool with the MBA exam and the ChatGPT was able to pass the exam. Not only the MBA exam, ChatGPT also passed exams at a US law school by writing essays on topics such as constitutional law, taxation, and torts.The AI chatbot managed to score a C+ overall, according to a white paper published by Minnesota University Law School professor Jonathan Choi and his co-authors.

Google is now gearing up to showcase more than 20 AI products and also expected to come up with its own version of ChatGPT.

"This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google.ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, 'Here's what a compelling new search experience could look like.' said D. Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a start-up called Tonita told New York Times.