Google will now let Android users store COVID-19 vaccination card on their phone

Are you fully vaccinated? You may no longer have to carry a physical certificate to prove your vaccination status. Google is now working a letting Android users store their COVID-19 vaccination cards on their phones. Google announced on Wednesday that it has updated its Passes API to enable a secure way to store COVID-19 vaccination card, COVID-test results on Android phones. The feature will be rolled out for users in the United States initially, it will then be expanded to other countries.

"Google has updated its Passes API to enable a simple and secure way to store and access COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices. Starting today, developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and/or tests will have access to these APIs to create a digital version of COVID vaccination or test information. This will roll out initially in the United States followed by other countries," Google said in a blog.

Google says that once a user stores his COVID-related cards on his device, he will be able to access it via a shortcut on their device home screen. Users will not require an active internet connection to access their COVID vaccination card. Your Android device needs to be running on Android 5 or later and be Play Protect certified. It is not mandatory to install the Google Pay app to access COVID Cards.

Google assured that the information in the user's COVID Card is not shared by Google with its third party services and for targeting ads. Only the user can show his card to people, services it wants to. Google has no role to play there, it will only help you store the vaccination card in your device. If you want to access your COVID related cards on multiple devices, will need to manually store it on each device. Google said that it does not retain a copy of the user's COVID vaccination or test information.

Users will have to set up a lock screen to store a COVID Card on a device. Google says this is "for added security and to protect the user's personal information. When a user wants to access their COVID Card, they will be asked for the password, pin or biometric method set up for their Android device."