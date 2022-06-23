Google will now pay Wikipedia for using Wiki articles and snippets in search

Google has agreed to pay Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit group behind Wikipedia, for using its content on its search engine. Wikimedia announced Google and the nonprofit digital library Internet Archive as its first customers for the Wikimedia Enterprise. Notably, Google has become the first ever customer of Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Foundation had recently launched the Wikimedia Enterprise as an opt-in product. The company will offer a free trial account to new users who can self sign-up to better assess their needs with the product.

"Wikimedia Enterprise is designed to meet a variety of content reuse and sourcing needs, and our first two customers are a key example of this. Google and the Internet Archive leverage Wikimedia content in very distinct ways, whether it's to help power a portion of knowledge panel results or preserve citations on Wikipedia," said Lane Becker, Senior Director of Earned Revenue at the Wikimedia Foundation said in a blog post.

Wikimedia has said that the organizations and companies of any size can access Wikimedia Enterprise offerings with dedicated customer-support and Service Level Agreements, at a variable price based on their volume of use. Companies that are interested in availing Wikimedia Enterprise services can now sign up on the website for a free trial account which offers 10,000 on-demand requests and unlimited access to a 30-day Snapshot.\

Launched last year, the Wikimedia Enterprise is an opt-in, commercial product by the non-profit organization Wikimedia foundation. However, the Wikimedia projects, including the suite of publicly-available datasets, tools, and APIs the Wikimedia Foundation offers will continue to be available for free use to all users.

Google uses Wikimedia sourcing content, adding volume to its content on search. Google s0urces data from Wikipedia that shows up that shows up in its knowledge panel. Tim Palmer, Managing Director, Search Partnerships at Google believes that the new partnership with Wikimedia will help make the content sourcing process more efficient.

"Wikipedia is a unique and valuable resource, created freely for the world by its dedicated volunteer community. We have long supported the Wikimedia Foundation in pursuit of our shared goals of expanding knowledge and information access for people everywhere. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Wikimedia Enterprise, further investing in the long-term sustainability of the foundation and the knowledge ecosystem it continues to build." he said.