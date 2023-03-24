The AI fight between Microsoft and Google is getting real. While Microsoft's Bing AI is available for most users globally, Google is still testing its AI chatbot - Bard - in select regions including the United States and the United Kingdom. Recently, CEO Sundar Pichai asked Google employees to be prepared because things will "go wrong" when the public starts testing Bard. Well, Microsoft's recent tweet reveals that Bard stills need a lot of work and testing before its public release.

In a recent tweet, Microsoft asked Google's Bard which browser as per the platform is a better one. Technically, Bard should have answered Chrome but that's not what it said. When Microsoft asked the chatbot - 'which browser would you choose?', Bard voted for Microsoft Edge and also explained where Chrome lacks.

As per the tweet, the AI chatbot said, "If I had to choose between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, I would pick Microsoft Edge." Explaining the reason why it feels Edge is better than Chrome, Bard noted, "I prefer the built-in features of Edge, such as Collections, vertical tabs, and tab groups. I also like that Edge is built on the Chromium open-source project, which means that it is compatible with a lot of extensions and add-ons."

Now, after choosing the Microsoft browser over Google's Chrome, Bard very cleverly tries to balance the statement as well. It covers up by stating, "Both Edge and Chrome are excellent web browsers. The best choice for you depends on your individual needs and preferences."

Soon after Microsoft posted the tweet, many Twitter users accused the tech company of fabricating Bard's responses. However, shutting all those complaints, Microsoft said that Google's Bard indeed said it prefers Edge over Chrome. In one of the tweets, Microsoft said, "It's all-natural results."

Google is working day in and out to improve Bard's responses and add more and more features to them. In the AI fight, for now, Bing AI is a step ahead, which is also based on OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google CEO in a memo recently said that Bard has been tested by over 80000 employees internally. Additionally, Pichai also said that Bard is still in the "early stages of a long Al journey" and as more people start to use the chatbot and test its capabilities, the responses will surprise the company.

"Even after all this progress, we're still in the early stages of a long Al journey. As more people start to use Bard and test its capabilities, they'll surprise us. Things will go wrong. But the user feedback is critical to improving the product and the underlying technology," Pichai wrote in a memo to employees.