Google’s Family Link app now lets parents track footsteps of their kids

Google is dropping new updates for the Family Link app. The company has redesigned the app to offer users better control over the important features and make the experience. Features like screen time limits or blocking and approving of apps are now quickly accessible. Parents will now also be able to track the footsteps of their kids. Here is everything you need to know.

The app now lets parents keep an eye on important updates and see requests from their children for app downloads, purchases, and access to blocked websites by tapping on the notifications bell at the top of your app.

Google's Family Link app has a Highlights section that shows a snapshot of your child's app usage, screen time, and recently installed apps, which will help understand how your child has been using their device. Google has asserted that it will be updating this section over time with more "helpful insights and content."

There is also a Location tab in the app, which allows you to see all of your children on the same map with their device location. Parents can now turn on notifications to get alerts on when their child will arrive at or leaves a specific destination like school or soccer practice. People will also find other features like battery life and the ability to ring their child's device to find it – like when it's hidden between the couch cushions.

The app also includes a Controls tab that enables parents to supervise with the ability to set screen time limits for each device or for specific apps, set content restrictions, and manage app data permissions. People are also getting an option to change screen time for children. They will be able to set "Today Only" screen time limits that will override general screen time settings, and adjust them for one day without changing the rest of the settings and limits.

Google has announced that it will start rolling out the latest updates starting today and everyone should get it over the next few weeks. In addition to this, Family Link is also now available on the web for users.

"If you're away from your phone or don't have the app, you'll still have access to the features you need online. For your children, their Family Link web experience will help them better understand their parental control settings," the company said.