Google's first Pixel Tablet may finally launch on this date

Google offered a "first-ever look" at its tablet, called the Google Pixel tablet, at the Google IO 2022 event. At that time, the company said the first Pixel Tablet would be available in 2023 without sharing an official date. Today, Google announced that the 2023 edition of Google IO will take place on May 10, nearly two months from now. At the upcoming event, the company may finally launch the Pixel Tablet. If it is not launched, then Google may consider announcing the official date.

At last year's Google IO, the company said that the Pixel Tablet would include the proprietary Google Tensor SoC. The tablet will also likely ship with Android 12L or Android 13L, its custom Android OS for tablets and folding smartphones. The Google Pixel Tablet will feature a single camera on the back without the support of an LED flash, according to the official poster. The display will also have relatively thicker bezels to offer a better grip and prevent accidental touches. The poster showcased a green colour model.

Ahead of the official launch, probably on May 10, the Google Pixel Tablet has been a part of the leaks for a while. Software developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who has also spotted a reference to Google Pixel Fold in Pixel source code, suggests the Pixel Tablet might come with a special charging dock (sold separately) to offer an Amazon Echo Show-like design and functionality. The tablet may be powered by Google Tensor G2, which also features in the latest Pixel 7 lineup.

Other key features include an ultra-wide-angle camera on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. A different leak by 91Mobiles points out that the tablet may sport a 10.95-inch display with Google's USI 2.0 stylus support. Users may get the option to choose between 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants. There are some references to the Pixel Tablet mini and Pro as well, but the details remain unclear.

With its first tablet, Google will come an inch-closer to creating a hardware ecosystem. Currently, Google sells smartphones (Pixel phones), earbuds (Pixel Buds), and a smartwatch (Pixel Watch). Google has not revealed plans for a laptop -- similar to Apple MacBooks -- though you never know.

With the current Pixel products, Google will also boast seamless integration between its devices. More details will be known during the official launch in May or later. It is also unknown whether the Pixel tablet will launch in India. While Google launched its latest-gen Pixel 7 series in India last year, its Pixel Watch did not officially launch in India.