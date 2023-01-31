Google's head of mental health was among 12,000 workers laid off by the company

Google's director of global mental health and well-being, Kristin Maczko, has shared that she was laid off from the company after 15 years of service. Maczko was among the 12,000 employees the software giant laid off earlier this month to cut expenses amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Maczkoo has also clarified that Google has sacked "many people on the Mental Health and well-being team." Over the last few days, many impacted Googlers took to social media to share their experience amid mass layoffs. There are several other cases where employees over 15 years have been laid off. Not just Google, other tech giants, such as Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon have sacked thousands of workers in the last two months.

Maczko started her career at Google's analytics and finance department, and the company later transferred her to the mental health and well-being team. She started leading the team in 2021 and has training in psychology. In the post, she writes:

"I have had so many emotions these past few days. I am sad to leave the many friends and colleagues who I have worked with at Google. I am adjusting to the beginnings of a new life, and treating the experience with tenderness and curiosity about what my next chapter might bring."

Apart from Maczko, Elizabeth Cha, who also worked on the well-being team, got laid off earlier this month. Cha, who was the head of the scale programme, said in a post that she was let go after 19 years at the company. Like many employees, she joined the company after graduating from college but was let go abruptly. " I am heartbroken to leave people who I have come to see as family. A tie that was broken much too abruptly," she wrote on LinkedIn.

India Today Tech covered many such stories about affected employees in the tech industries. A Washington Post report recently claimed that over 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, many of which are from India. These Indian workers are desperately looking for new roles to save their H1-B and L1 visas.

As mentioned, Google has fired many employees with over 15 years of experience. The company recently laid off an Indian engineer after 20 years of service. Moreover, another engineer claimed that the company fired her hours before she was going into labour to give birth to her second child. The employee, Natasha Nesiba's husband, also works at the company. However, his role is not impacted.