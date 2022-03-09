Google's latest Pixel Feature drop brings live captions on calls, battery widget and more

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Feature drop based on Android 12L. This is the tenth feature drop for the Pixel phones and is rolling out to all devices from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a. Surprisingly, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not getting the update right away. Hence, Pixel 6 series owners will have to wait to receive the update. As reported, the update will roll out to the two devices later in March.

Google is improving the Live captions with the new update. Traditionally, the feature allowed users to transcribe text from audio in real-time. But it is now being expanded to voice calls. The improved feature will allow users to see in text what the other person is saying and type a response in text which will then be read aloud to the person on the call. Google says that the feature is for "people who cannot, or prefer not to, speak on calls to communicate."

Live captions on call

Moving ahead, Google Keyboard has gained a new feature that will provide emojis and sticker suggestions based on the text you type. The feature will be available globally. However, it will only work for English language.

Google has added support for Spanish language on the Live translate feature which can be activated by the following command - "Hey Google, be my Spanish interpreter".

At a Glance widget is also being updated as part of the new feature drop. As part of this, the Pixels will get a battery widget that shows the charge level of your phone and the connected devices.

Snapchat is also getting some upgrades in the new feature drop. The Pixel users will be now able to use Night mode on the social media platform. The feature can be toggled by tapping on the crescent moon icon placed in the top right corner.

Moreover, YouTube watch parties and live sharing functionality for Duo is also part of the March Feature Drop. The feature first arrived in the Galaxy S22 series and was claimed to remain exclusive to Galaxy phones and tablets.