Google's redesigned Play Store app for Wear OS starts rolling out to several smartwatches

A new update has been spotted for smartwatches that brings a redesigned Wear OS to select such wearables. The update introduces a new Play Store design that makes it much more user-friendly than before.

The Play Store update was announced by Google recently and is now being received by some smartwatch users. The rollout has been highlighted in a couple of threads on Reddit. As spotted by Android Central, Redditors talk of more pronounced elements on the Play Store app.

The changes include larger pill-shaped buttons that seemingly make it easier for users to navigate through the Play Store. The pill-shaped form of cards also helps display the list of apps in a more compact way.

There are even new gradient colour schemes on some buttons, while the design change is visible throughout the app. The cards are now coloured in grey, making the text easier to read. There is also a reworked search button, as highlighted in yet another Reddit post spotted by GSMArena.

It is not clear for now if the update is a part of the new Wear OS due for a public rollout later this year. Google introduced it in its Google IO developers conference held last month and promised its launch later this year.

As per the Reddit posts, the smartwatch models which have received the new update, for now, are Suunto 7, Moto 360 (3rd Gen), Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and Fossil Gen 5. However, not all devices might have received it as yet.

The update brings no other changes than the ones to the Play Store app described above.

Google has big plans for the wearables market going forward. Other than such design updates, the company also plans to enhance the performance of wearables powered by its Wear OS.

For this, it announced the unified wearable platform at the Google IO 2021 to bring the best of Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS that powers Samsung wearables. The tech major said that the all-new Wear OS apps on smartwatches would start faster while battery life, one of the most crucial aspects of a wearable, will also see enhancements. Google also announced that the best of Fitbit is coming to Wear OS later this year.