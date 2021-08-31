GoPro Hero 10 tipped to launch next month, may offer better performance than its predecessor

GoPro may launch its next action camera in September. The images and specifications of GoPro Hero 10 Black have leaked ahead of the launch. The next-generation action camera seems like a redesigned version of the GoPro Hero 9 Black from last year but, is tipped to come with a more powerful GP2 processor for an improved overall performance. The images of the product have been leaked by WinFuture and show the upcoming camera in black colour variant.

The new GP2 processor is expected to provide a major boost in performance with support for 5.3K videos shot at a 60fps, or 4K video recorded at 120fps. Both these will be an improvement from 5K30 and 4K60 on last year's flagship. The leak suggests that GoPro Hero Black 10 will also be able to record videos at 2.7K and 240fps for even more motion control but at reduced resolution.

The other upgrade on the camera will be terms of the sensor. It is tipped to come with a new image sensor that will bump photo resolution from 20 megapixels to 23 megapixels. The display will be the same as last year's GoPro Hero Black 9 but, the body seems to be carrying a new blue logo.

The in-camera software stabilisation is also likely to get an update to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos. It will borrow many features from its predecessor including watertight housing up to a depth of 10 meters, touch and voice control, and front and rear displays.

Now that the images of the action camera have been leaked online, we should expect the company to reveal more details and a launch date in the coming days.

The rumour is believable because GoPro Hero Black 9 was also launched last year in September. It was priced in India at Rs 49,500 and has been available since late October. The GoPro Hero 9 Black features a new 23.6-megapixel image sensor and is powered by the GP1 processor from the previous model. It also saw an improvement in the battery department.