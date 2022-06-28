Government extends deadline for new VPN guidelines, new date announced

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has extended the deadline of its recent order which required virtual private network (VPN) providers to register and preserve user information. The new deadline set by CERT-In for the implementation of the new guidelines is September 25.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had previously ordered VPN companies to collect and store user data for at least five years in India. The directive was issued in a bid to coordinate response activities and emergency measures concerning cyber security incidents. Data centres, virtual private server (VPS) providers, and cloud service providers were also ordered to register and maintain accurate information of their services for five years or longer "as mandated by the law after any cancellation or the registration as the case may be". The data includes the user's home address, IP address and usage patterns.

The ministry has now postponed the implementation of its new order after concerned companies sought more time. The CERT-in also stated that it is extending the deadline to provide reasonable time for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to generate the capacity building required for the implementation of these directions.

The new cyber security directions of April 28, 2022, issued under sub-section (6) of section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, will come into force starting September 25.

The CERT-In has also asked the concerned companies to provide more user information, such as "the valid names of subscribers, period of subscribing to the service, IPs allotted to and being used, email address and IP address as well as the accurate time recorded during the registration, purpose of subscribing, validated address and contact numbers, and ownership pattern of the subscribers signing into the service."

In addition to this, all government and private agencies, including internet service providers, social media platforms, data centres, etc., have to mandatorily report cybersecurity breach incidents to it within six hours of noticing them.

Several VPN service providers, such as NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN have removed their servers in India. The companies have slammed the new VPN policy, citing privacy concerns. PureVPN is the latest service provider to have pulled its servers out of India. The company stated that it does not collect any information from users, which goes against the policy announced by the Indian government.