Govt blocks 300 betting, gambling websites and apps in fresh crackdown

The government has blocked around 300 websites and applications linked to online betting and gambling in its latest enforcement drive, taking the total number of restricted platforms to roughly 8,400, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The latest round of action targets a wide range of real-money gaming and betting services operating outside regulatory frameworks. These include online sports betting platforms, online casinos offering games such as slots, roulette and live dealer tables, as well as peer-to-peer betting exchanges that allow users to wager against each other.

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The government has also cracked down on traditional satta and matka networks, along with apps offering real-money card and casino-style games, sources said.

The move is part of a broader clampdown that has intensified following the passage of the Online Gaming Act, with nearly 4,900 websites, more than half of the total blocked so far, restricted after the legislation came into force, the sources added.

Officials have been stepping up monitoring and enforcement as concerns grow over financial fraud, money laundering and user protection in the fast-expanding online gaming ecosystem.