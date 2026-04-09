The Union government has expanded the startup base under its flagship National Quantum Mission, adding nine new ventures to accelerate indigenous capabilities across quantum technologies.

The latest inclusion takes the total number of supported startups under the mission to 17, as the government looks to deepen its footprint in areas spanning quantum computing, communication, sensing and advanced materials.

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“The move is aimed at accelerating indigenous capabilities across quantum computing, communication, sensing and materials,” officials said.

The newly onboarded startups, Sense-XT, ORVISSEMI, QuBeats, Quantum AI Global, bloq, GDQ Labs, Quantum Biosciences, Bumble Bee Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and SAS Qute Electronics Pvt. Ltd, are working on a range of applications, from quantum biosensors for disease detection and photon sensing technologies to quantum positioning systems, atomic memory and precision electronic systems.

Officials said the expansion reflects a broader strategy to build a pipeline of deeptech startups that can translate research into deployable technologies. “The newly supported startups are working on areas ranging from quantum biosensors for disease detection and photon sensing technologies to quantum positioning systems, atomic memory and precision electronic systems,” they noted.

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Building a broader quantum ecosystem

The expansion comes alongside progress in India’s quantum communication capabilities, with the mission demonstrating a 1,000-km quantum communication network using indigenous technologies.

Reviewing the progress, Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the need to scale participation and visibility of such initiatives. He underscored the need for transparency, structured evaluation and wider outreach to improve participation and awareness of government-backed R&D funding.

Good News for Deep-tech followers:



The "National Quantum Mission" launched by PM @NarendraModi in 2023, has achieved 1,000 km secure communication milestone in less than 3 years, even though it's target was to achieve 2,000 km secure communication capability in 8 years.… pic.twitter.com/MxKQdQQZsc — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 8, 2026

At the same review, DST Secretary Dr. Abhay Karandikar described recent progress in quantum communication as “a landmark advancement in secure quantum communication”.



Funding push gathers momentum

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The startup expansion is being supported through the government’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) framework, where agencies such as the Technology Development Board and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) are acting as second-level fund managers.

The Technology Development Board has received over 100 proposals within two months of issuing a call, with six companies already being taken forward for investment, while additional proposals remain under review.

In parallel, BIRAC has seen a surge in activity, with “nearly 200 applications received under recent calls,” spanning areas such as cancer research, gene therapy and bio-manufacturing.