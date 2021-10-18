Govt exploring regulation to teardown Chinese phones for data security concerns, says report

The Indian government could roll out a regulation that may mandate teardown or in-depth testing of handsets to ensure that devices and installed apps are not snooping on the citizens of the country, according to an online report. The government is reportedly compiling a list of trusted sources and companies for telecom equipment and networking products to check alleged cyber snooping. The move is being seen as a retaliation for the Chinese aggression at the India-China border to be in line with what the government has put in place for the telecom equipment.

Sources familiar with the matter told ET that if the regulation materialises, Chinese brands will be in focus. The regulation is focused on keeping Chinese players such as Huawei and ZTE out of critical areas of telecom networks. A source also told the publication that the government does not mean to scare off the companies but needs to ensure that there are no security-related issues and the Chinese should not have a problem if they think that the products are clean.

The MeitY, National Technical Research Organisation and other government bodies are exploring possibilities of exploring such a regulation. According to the report, the industry bodies are coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, among other government bodies.

Last year in June, a call to boycott Chinese products in India began after a fatal border clash between the two countries in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladak, when twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops prompting a rise in the anti-China sentiment on India's streets.

While the Indian government did not explicitly announce a ban on Chinese products, sentiments to protest against anything with Chinese origin ran high among the Indians.There has been impetus on indigenous equipment for the upcoming 5G networks due to the emergence of platforms like the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Alliance and the partnerships of Indian telecom companies with local and global partners.

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has said that its 5G trials with the Tatas are likely to begin in April-May next year before it starts deploying commercial networks in the country. TCS is also planning to supply its 4G stack with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Jio noted that it has also indigenously developed the next-generation 5G stack, which will make the technology affordable and accessible. Jio, too, is working with its indigenous equipment for the ongoing 5G trials in the country.



