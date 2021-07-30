Govt launches instant messaging platform 'Sandes' amid spat with WhatsApp

The central government has launched an instant messaging platform 'Sandes', which is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the Lok Sabha today. The mobile app was reportedly developed and launched recently.

The messaging platform is being touted as India's answer to social media giant Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp. Just like WhatsApp, the 'Sandes' app can be used by any individual with a valid mobile number and an email ID. However, currently it's being used by only government employees and agencies linked to it.

"Sandes is an open source-based, secure, cloud-enabled platform. It is hosted by the government and on government infrastructure ensuring the control remains with the government only. With features like one-to-one and group messaging, file and media sharing, audio-video call and e-gov application integration, etc. It is available at Google Play Store and the App Store," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in response to a query, reported CNBC TV18.

The government pursued the 'Sandes' app development, along with other projects involving homemade apps and software, aggresively, after its spat with WhatsApp over end-to-end encription and the new IT rules, the news platform reported.

As per the app description on Google Play Store, Sandes is hosted exclusively at government infrastructure. It supports end-to-end encrypted messaging and encrypted backup and encrypted OTP service. Its privacy and data policy is governed by rules and regulations of the government of India. Currently, Sandes has been integrated with NIC email, DigiLocker and e-office. Also, full features of Sandes app are available only to the government-verified users, says the app description.

