Govt making it easier for everyone in India to find their lost or stolen phones, here are the details

Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR), the central system to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market and managed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is now available in all states and Union Territories in India. As spotted by TelecomTalk, the platform can be used by residents in all states in case they lose their smartphones. According to the CEIR database, the remaining states and UTs received the feature on March 15. The CEIR was first launched in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Maharashtra in September 2019. The government later expanded the service in Delhi in December 2019. The delay in rollout in the remaining parts of India could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To use CEIR, users can either head to the official website or download the CEIR app for Android and iOS. It's free to use, though users need to submit to keep their phone's IMEI number handy. The number can be found on the box of the smartphone. Otherwise, it is advisable to keep the number saved in a diary. You can also dial *#06# on your phone to get the IMEI number.

How to use CEIR if you've lost your Android phone or iPhone?

The government explains that CEIR connects to the IMEI database of all mobile operators. For the system to work efficiently, the government works with mobile brands and network operators. CEIR essentially blocks or blacklists the phone via the IMEI number and it won't work even if the thief changes the SIM card.

For CEIR to work, the users will have to submit a request and also file an FIR at the nearest station. Then, fill out an online form available on the website and app. Some of the mandatory fields in the form include mobile number, device model, IMEI 1 and 2 numbers, and location information (where the phone was lost). The CEIR website also asks for a scanned copy of the FIR.

After the successful submission of the blocking request, the user's phone is blocked within 24 hours. After the phone has been blocked, it cannot be used on any network across India. The government says that IMEI blocking does not "prevent the police from tracking the lost/stolen phone." Moreover, users can also check the complaint status.

If your phone is found, then you will have to unblock the device. CEIR has an unblock option and submits the Request ID plus other details.