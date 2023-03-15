GPT 4 may be smarter than ChatGPT but it can cook up fake stories, make wrong predictions 

After months of speculation, OpenAI has unveiled the GPT-4, which is a successor to the GPT-3, which powers the ChatGPT. The GPT 4 is smarter, has cracked some of the toughest examinations, but the smartest AI language model in town still makes the same mistakes it's predecessor made. As OpenAI states, GPT 4 is still not fully reliable. The company claims that it "hallucinates facts and makes reasoning errors".

Highlighting the limitations of GPT 4, OpenAI in its blog stated, "Despite its capabilities, GPT-4 has similar limitations as earlier GPT models. Most importantly, it is still not fully reliable. It "hallucinates" facts and makes reasoning errors," The company also asked users to be careful when using language model outputs, particularly in "high-stakes contexts, with the exact protocol (such as human review, grounding with additional context, or avoiding high-stakes uses altogether) matching the needs of a specific use-case."

That being said, OpenAI noted in the blog that the GPT-4 model is more reliable than the GPT 3 model. The company claims that it has helped reduce hallucinations compared to earlier versions. GPT-4 also scored 40 per cent higher than the latest GPT-3.5 on their internal tests which was conducted to evaluate the accuracy of the generated information.

Among other limitations, the OpenAI highlights that the language model may not have accurate information about the events taking place in 2023. That is because the program was trained on data that only goes up until September 2021, so it doesn't have knowledge of events that have happened after that time. Another issue that the model has is that it does not learn lessons from its mistakes, meaning it can sometimes make mistakes or be gullible when someone gives it false information.

Furthermore, the program can sometimes fail at difficult problems, such as creating code that is secure from hackers. So if you plan to use to create a data protection feature for your app or website, you must know that the code that the language model can be compromised easily by bad actors. That is because the language model will not add a layer of security like a human coder would as it has its limitaions. Additionally, It can also make mistakes in its predictions and not take the time to double-check its work.

"GPT-4 can also be confidently wrong in its predictions, not taking care to double-check work when it's likely to make a mistake. Interestingly, the base pre-trained model is highly calibrated (its predicted confidence in an answer generally matches the probability of being correct). However, through our current post-training process, the calibration is reduced, " the blog mentions. Interestingly, the program is generally good at predicting the probability of being correct, but this accuracy can be reduced by the post-training process.