The Government of Gujarat on February 9 signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, to pilot satellite-based internet connectivity across remote, border and underserved regions of the state.

The LoI was exchanged in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, following a preliminary meeting held in December 2025 with Starlink Operations SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer.

Under the pilot, high-speed satellite internet will be deployed to connect Common Service Centres (CSCs), e-Governance facilities, government schools, primary health centres (PHCs), district disaster management control rooms, ports and wildlife sanctuary areas, the state government said.

“This will prove to be a milestone in expanding the state’s digital services and will further accelerate the progress of e-Governance,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The government said the rollout would focus on improving digital service delivery in tribal regions, including Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod, while also strengthening connectivity for police outposts, disaster management centres, wildlife monitoring and agricultural research facilities.

As part of the programme, smart connectivity will be extended to government schools and tele-medicine centres to enable faster access to education and healthcare services. Joint training and capacity-building programmes for government agencies, schools and disaster response teams are also planned.

To oversee implementation, a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from the state government and Starlink will be constituted to ensure seamless connectivity and modern digital infrastructure across Gujarat.

The LoI also covers plans to enhance connectivity in GIDC industrial parks, highway safety systems, maritime and port operations, and coastal police units.