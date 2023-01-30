Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in Bank SMS scam: what is it, how to stay safe

The graph of cyber crimes is nowhere near a decline. Every day, new cases are being reported about online fraud and theft. Scammers are implementing new ways to dupe people and steal their sensitive information like OTP, bank details or remote access to their smartphones to steal money. In a recently reported case, a woman from Gurugram lost Rs 1 lakh after clicking on a bank notification SMS.

According to a report by PTI, Madhvi Dutta, a resident of DLF Phase-5, Gurugram has allegedly been duped for Rs 1 lakh. The victim received an SMS on her phone on January 21 reading, "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."

Thinking of the SMS as a bank notification, Dutta clicked on the link attached to the SMS which took her to a webpage. She followed the instructions which further asked her to feed in her details. After following the process, Dutta even entered the OTP which she received on her phone to complete the PAN and mobile link process. However, within minutes of entering OTP, Rs 1 lakh was deducted from her account. That's when she realised that she got duped by cyber scammers.

"As soon as I entered the OTP,1 lakh was deducted from my account. I called the cyber helpline 1930 several times but did not connect and finally moved to the cyber portal and lodged the complaint," said Dutta in her complaint.

Later, an FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

While cases like Dutta are not new, they are significantly increasing despite all the awareness and alerts by cyber cells. People are strictly advised not to share sensitive credentials like OTP or click on any suspicious links. Even banks are sending alerts about not falling for any fishy SMS as they do not ask for OTP or send any link to complete the process. Yet people ignore the alerts or get tricked and fall prey to cybercriminals.

What is bank SMS scam

In bank SMS scams, scammers often send fake messages impersonating banks and ask you for personal information such as account details, OTPs, and identification numbers. They will send phishing links and ask you to follow instructions and share OTP to avoid any bank account closure or link cards like PAN with mobile. If they fall for their prey, they will get remote access to your mobile or will access your bank account and steal money from your account.

It's important to note that legitimate banks will never request this information through an unsolicited message. Do not respond to these requests and never provide sensitive information such as your account number, card number, CVV, or personal IDs.

Here are some important points that you should always keep in mind to be safe and avoid online scams like bank SMS.

How to be safe from bank SMS scam