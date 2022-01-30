H2OOS may be the name of unified OS of OnePlus and Oppo

The recent Oppo and OnePlus merger has resulted in the active development of a unified skin based on both the companies Android skins the ColorOS and OxygenOS. The full OxygenOS-ColosOS integration is still underway, but once this happens, the companies are likely to come up with a new name.

According to Mukul Sharma, this new moniker might be H2OOS. The name has seemingly been derived by combining the chemical symbols behind HydrogenOS, the skin found on OnePlus phones in China before it was replaced with ColorOS and OxygenOS

However, turns out, it might be really difficult for this rumour to become reality. It is suggested that while the trademark filing exists and is real, it happened almost 7 years ago.

One thing to keep in mind is that OnePlus may still use the H2O OS nickname. There is, however, a slim chance that this will happen! There is no doubt that OnePlus and Oppo smartphones will have their names changed, regardless of whether or not the unified OS update is released.

To recall, the OnePlus had earlier said that the new unified operating system will inherit the purity and lightness of the company's shell.

In June 2021, Pete Lau promised that future OnePlus devices would continue to run OxygenOS. However, just a couple of months later, he announced the merger of OxygenOS with ColorOS and the development of a new unified operating system for devices from both companies still Oxygen OS by name, but not much else.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus in a recent statement published on Weibo said that the company is currently facing difficulties in delivering ColorOS 12 for the phones that are running HydrogenOS via OTA update. Moreover, they have to take care of the user data.

He also reassured users that the migration from OxygenOS to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset, thus the users will not lose any files and applications while upgrading.

Last year, OnePlus switched to ColorOS for its smartphones in China with the launch of the OnePlus 9 series. The brand even merged the codebase of the OxygenOS with that of ColorOS for international markets. Hence, the Android 12 software for the existing as well as the upcoming devices is nothing but ColorOS.