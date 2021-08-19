Hacker who stole $610 million in cryptocurrency from PolyNetwork offered job by same platform

Almost about a week after a hacker stole $610 million from PolyNetwork in what was tipped to be the biggest hack in the DeFi or decentralised finance space till now, the attacker has now been offered a job by the same platform. The hacker had claimed that his attack on the token swapping platform was an act of 'hacking for good' to 'save the project'. He had also started returning the money soon after, with claims of returning the entire amount eventuallu.

PolyNetwork, which had earlier issued a statement, confirming the hack has now praised the hacker and dubbed him as 'Mr White Hat' This is a term used to describe ethical hackers who find vulnerabilities in computer networks and alert companies and organisations to fix them.

The platform went one step forward and has offered the hacker a job at the platform. The hacker has offered the position of Chief Security Adviser. The identity of this hacker remains unknown. It could also be a group of hackers and not an individual.

"To extend our thanks and encourage Mr. White Hat to continue contributing to security advancement in the blockchain world together with PolyNetwork, we cordially invite Mr. White Hat to be the Chief Security Adviser of PolyNetwork," the company said in a statement.

The platform also clarified that it doesn't plan to take any legal action against the hacker.

"Again, it is important to reiterate that PolyNetwork has no intention of holding Mr. White Hat legally responsible, as we are confident that Mr. White Hat will promptly return full control of the assets to PolyNetwork and its users," it added.

The offer comes even as the platorm is yet to recover the entire stolen amount. The hacker has returned nearly half the amount and has deposited around $235 million into a joint account that is protected by two keys needed to unlock the funds. One of the keys was given to PolyNetwork, and the hacker has kept the other. The platform has asked the hacker to return the key so that they can recover the stolen amount.

Mr White Hat is yet to do so despite getting a job offer.