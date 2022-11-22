Hacker who unlocked iPhone in 2007 gets a 12-week internship at Twitter. Here's why

George Hotz, the first person to break into Apple's iPhone, got a 12-week internship at Twitter to fix the social media platform's 'search' feature. In 2007, Hotz became the first person to carrier unlock an iPhone - this meant that users can now use Apple's phone with different carriers.

A computer science graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, Hotz has done his internships at Google, Facebook, and SpaceX. He was the CEO of comma.ai from 2015 to 2018.

Now, he has been hired to fix the 'search' option on Twitter.

In a tweet on November 17, Hotz said he will put his money where his mouth is. "I'm down for a 12-week internship at Twitter for the cost of living in SF. It's not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it's about making the world alive," he said.

Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk said: "Sure, let's talk."

Today, Hotz in a tweet asked the users: "How do you feel the quality of Twitter search is? What would get you to use Twitter search instead of Google?"

"It really sucks," Austen Allred, a user, replied. He said it's basically an exact match. "If I'm searching for something and I'm even 1 character off I straight up don't find what I'm looking for," he wrote.

Hotz agreed to this and said he also tried searching for this tweet exactly but spelled it something and got nothing. "Will look into if there's some easy way to improve this," he said.

While Hotz's onboarding has enthused some users, a person said that he was not that optimistic that he can fix Twitter's 'unusable broken search' in a month which thousands of people couldn't do in years.

Replying to this tweet, Hotz said that's what Elon Musk told him his job was, and he will try his hardest to do it. "I have 12 weeks," he said.

Hotz on November 17 said Twitter is an intelligence agency and with some work, it could be the best one in the world.

