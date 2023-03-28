Hackers are exploiting ChatGPT's popularity to spread malware through fake Facebook accounts

ChatGPT's popularity has grown to such an extent that cybercriminals are using the chatbot's name to spread malware that can put your sensitive data at risk. A recent research by cyber intelligence company CloudSEK shows that around 5 lakh people are at risk due to a new scam that involves spreading malware by using Facebook.

ChatGPT scam targeting innocent users on Facebook

The research by CloudSEK reveals that fake ChatGPT pages on Facebook are being used to distribute malware to unsuspecting victims. The scammers take over a Facebook account or a page, and try to make it look like an authentic ChatGPT page. They achieve this by changing the username to something like "ChatGPT OpenAI" and set the ChatGPT logo as the profile picture. They then run Facebook ads offering links to the supposed 'latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-V4'.

However, when the victim downloads this version by clicking on the link sent by the fake Facebook account, it actually deploys a stealer malware into their device, compromising their security. This is a serious threat to users' privacy and security, and caution should be exercised when downloading anything from unknown sources on the internet.

About the Facebook accounts that are at risk

Moreover, CloudSEK says that their investigation revealed 13 fake Facebook pages/accounts dedicated to spreading the malware. Together, these accounts have around 5 lakh followers.

While analysing these Facebook pages, CloudSEK shared some compelling insights. It appears that despite the original pages catering to diverse nationalities across several countries, a significant proportion of the compromised Facebook accounts were being managed by individuals hailing from Vietnam, the Philippines, Brazil, Pakistan, and Mexico. What is particularly striking is that threat actors from Vietnam and the Philippines demonstrated the highest incidence of compromised accounts among the aforementioned countries.

However, that's not all. In an intriguing twist, the analysis by CloudSEK also revealed the repeated use of a specific video - originally posted on popular YouTuber Adam Erhart's channel - to lure and engage the audience.

CloudSEK's report also states that the cybercriminals behind the scam are using some legitimate and popular websites, like Google Drive and Trello, to host the malware.

How to stay safe from such scams?

A couple of days back, another research had shown how threat actors were using YouTube channels to spread malware by including links in descriptions of the videos. With such scams on the rise, it becomes important for people to know how to stay safe from them. The best way to do this is by avoiding clicking on suspicious and unverified links. Also, make it a point to download softwares only from their official and verified sources.