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Hackers exploit website flaw to drain $2.6 million from Polymarket accounts

Hackers exploit website flaw to drain $2.6 million from Polymarket accounts

Affected users saw their funds rapidly moved out of active balances, with individual losses reaching up to $800,000 in single instances. In response, Polymarket administrators quickly pivoted the international exchange into a restricted "cancel-only" mode.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 9:34 AM IST
Hackers exploit website flaw to drain $2.6 million from Polymarket accountsPolymarket confirmed the platform's core smart contracts remained uncompromised throughout the ordeal, noting that the incident was isolated entirely to external frontend dependencies.

A targeted breach forced prediction market giant Polymarket to temporarily suspend platform operations on Thursday after hackers leveraged a third-party engineering flaw to drain at least $2.6 million from user accounts.

The incident unfolded within minutes on the exchange's international platform as traders began reporting unauthorised withdrawals and sudden balance liquidations. Affected users saw their funds rapidly moved out of active balances, with individual losses reaching up to $800,000 in single instances.

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Blockchain records and security research firm Hudson Rock indicated that the breach stemmed from a compromised web monitoring script provided by DebugBear, a UK-based third-party developer.

Attackers compromised the script embedded in Polymarket's frontend, executing unauthorised code designed to scrape active user trading sessions, liquidate open holdings, and route converted digital assets directly into attacker-controlled wallets.

MUST READ | Binance hit by major 'crypto heist'; suspends deposits & withdrawals, Bitcoin tumbles below $78,000

On-chain analysis from Arkham revealed over 900 malicious transactions routing through the platform's relayer before swapping funds into Polygon's native POL token.

In response, Polymarket administrators quickly pivoted the international exchange into a restricted "cancel-only" mode. The setting blocked new incoming positions and order execution while permitting traders to retract existing open bids. Simultaneously, the company paused its backend relayer infrastructure — the automated service responsible for batching and executing user transactions on-chain — to sever the exploit path.

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Polymarket confirmed the platform's core smart contracts remained uncompromised throughout the ordeal, noting that the incident was isolated entirely to external frontend dependencies. Trading operations were fully restored roughly an hour later after technical teams identified and patched the underlying vulnerability.

"One external partner was compromised," the company stated, confirming that affected traders will receive full reimbursement for lost balances. Polymarket added that it has referred the breach to law enforcement authorities in the United Kingdom to pursue the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, global cryptocurrency markets tumbled sharply after a potential security breach at Binance sent shockwaves through the digital asset ecosystem, dragging Bitcoin below the critical $78,000 threshold and plunging Ether to a multi-month low.

The crypto exchange puts the estimated impact at $6.3 billion (approximately ₹59,982 crore at today's exchange rate). It clarified that initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorised withdrawal transactions.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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