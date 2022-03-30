Hackers stole nearly $600 million from NFT game in one of biggest crypto heists

In what could be one of the biggest crypto heists, hackers stole $625 million worth of cryptocurrency from the blockchain called Ronin, which powers the NFT-based game Axie Infinity. According to Motherboard, hackers stole 173,600 Ethereum, whose collective value is currently roughly $625 million. Sky Mavis, the operator of the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, revealed the breach, saying it had frozen the Ronin bridge that allows the exchange of funds from the company's blockchain.

Axie Infinity is a popular "play to earn" game that lets players earn crypto by playing but with a starting cost, also paid in cryptocurrency. According to Sky Mavis, hackers exploited a backdoor in a Remote Procedure Call node that validates transfers to and from Ronin with the help of hacked private security keys. Hackers were able to sweep large quantities of Ethereum and USDC cryptocurrencies from Ronin after they managed to successfully compromise the network nodes. Sky discovered the heist on Tuesday when a different user tried to withdraw 5,000 Ethereum via the Ronin bridge, but hackers began syphoning off crypto one week back.

Sky said it is working with law enforcement to recover the stolen Ethereum and USDC cryptocurrencies from hackers. "We are working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers, and our investors to make sure there is no loss of user funds. This is our top priority right now," said Sky in a statement.

The firm also said that this backdoor could have been a result of a holdover from last year. Sky asked for help from the Axie Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) to handle transactions for free because of the huge rush back in November. The deal was meant to last until December, but Sky forgot to revoke access to its blockchain bridge after that. The hackers got access to Sky Mavis systems and were able to get the signature from the Axi DAO validator by using the gas-free RPC.

For now, the Ronin Bridge is frozen, so no transaction will go through. "As of right now users are unable to withdraw or deposit funds to Ronin Network. Sky Mavis is committed to ensuring that all of the drained funds are recovered or reimbursed," said the firm. Sky added that the Ronin Network is "not immune to exploitation" and this attack has led the company to plan its security measures again. "We know trust needs to be earned and are using every resource at our disposal to deploy the most sophisticated security measures and processes to prevent future attacks."