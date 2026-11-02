Hacking scare: Users pull out $3.64 billion from Binance accounts as platform restores withdrawals

Binance stated that the total net outflows represented 2.1% of its estimated $171 billion in total assets under management. Management noted that while withdrawal activity spiked immediately after systems came back online, transaction flows quickly began to stabilize.

The exchange assured users that incoming deposit volumes remained strong and confirmed that customer funds affected by the breach would be fully compensated using internal reserves and the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU).

MUST READ | Binance says 90% of stolen crypto assets replenished; withdrawals to resume on November 1

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Binance continues to monitor network performance while progressively fully normalizing service across all trading pairs and blockchain networks.

Which cryptocurrencies can users withdraw?

According to Binance's recovery update, the first phase will cover 15 blockchain networks, with selected cryptocurrencies and stablecoins available for withdrawal.

The initial list includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), XRP, Zcash (ZEC), Dogecoin (DOGE), TON, Polygon (POL), Avalanche (AVAX), Arbitrum (ARB), Base and Sui (SUI), alongside supported stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

The exchange said wallets associated with other cryptocurrencies are still undergoing repeated security audits and perimeter checks. Their restoration will be prioritised based on factors including market capitalisation, locked funds and the size of their user base, Yi He said.

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Binance has not announced a definitive timeline for restoring withdrawals across all remaining cryptocurrencies.

Why did Binance suspend withdrawals?

The suspension followed a major security incident that forced the cryptocurrency exchange to temporarily restrict withdrawals while it assessed the extent of the breach and secured its affected infrastructure.

The exchange undertook enhanced security reviews, assessed its withdrawal infrastructure and worked with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to trace and recover the stolen assets.

The investigation also involved tracking the movement of stolen cryptocurrency and identifying the entities responsible for the attack.

Binance says 95% of affected funds have been covered

Alongside the withdrawal announcement, Binance provided an update on its efforts to replenish the assets affected by the security incident.

The exchange said it had covered approximately 95% of the impacted amount, up from around 90% in its previous update. It has been purchasing the remaining affected assets through market transactions and over-the-counter channels using company resources.

DO CHECKOUT | Binance resumes crypto withdrawals after $6.3 billion security breach. What's open from Nov 1?

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Binance said the outstanding 5% consists largely of tokens outside the top 10, which are less liquid and therefore take longer to source in the required quantities. It also said balances in Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, BNB, Solana, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD and ZEC are fully backed by reserves.

The exchange reiterated that it would absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds rather than pass the losses on to customers.