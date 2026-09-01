The strategic argument from Happiest Minds is straightforward that scale could allow it to compete for a larger pool of business.

Happiest Minds CEO Joseph Anantharaju explained to Business Today that the company had previously been unable to bid for some deals because certain capabilities were missing, while the size of some contracts could also have resulted in it being disqualified. The merger, he said, would “raise the bar of the size of deals” the company can attempt, both in annual contract value and total contract value.

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The combined company brings Happiest Minds’ strengths in AI, digital engineering, cloud, data and cybersecurity together with ITC Infotech’s capabilities in enterprise transformation, SAP, PLM and Industry 4.0. The expectation is that this wider portfolio will enable both companies to cross-sell into each other’s customer bases and participate in larger transformation programmes.

For Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, the importance of the transaction goes beyond those immediate synergies. “At the end of the day, the thing is, everyone has their own white spaces,” he said. Where one company had a white space, and the other wanted scale.” In his assessment, the combination gives the merged entity greater bargaining power, access to larger contracts, a broader customer base and the ability to increase its share of wallet.

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There is also a second, less discussed rationale for the transaction which is listing. ITC Infotech is currently an unlisted, wholly owned subsidiary of ITC. Rather than pursuing a separate demerger and listing process, the merger with listed Happiest Minds provides a route for ITC Infotech to become a listed technology-services company. Under the proposed scheme, Happiest Minds will merge into ITC Infotech and shares of ITC Infotech will subsequently be listed on the stock exchanges.

That makes the transaction work on two levels. Happiest Minds gets a larger parent and a broader capability set, while ITC gets scale, an existing listed platform and a faster route to creating a publicly traded technology-services business.

But the larger question is whether this is the beginning of a wider consolidation cycle.

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Nayak believes it is. “There is a consolidation that is going to happen in the sector because the large caps are effectively doing smaller acquisitions to gain competencies,” he said. “The mid and the small caps are effectively… [facing] revenue deflation.” In his view, hyperscalers investing heavily in their own capabilities will put further pressure on vendors, while customer preference for fewer, broader technology partners will favour scaled players.

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That creates an interesting paradox in the AI era. AI can make smaller technology companies more productive and allow specialists to compete with much larger firms. But it can also make scale more important. Hence, companies need to invest in AI capabilities, absorb pricing pressure, diversify customer exposure and increasingly offer customers a broader technology stack.

The Happiest Minds deal reflects that tension. A $1-billion company is still small by the standards of India’s largest IT-services firms, but it is substantially better positioned to bid for larger transformation programmes than either business was independently.

The merger could also generate operational benefits. Duplicate corporate functions, procurement and other overheads can potentially be spread over a larger revenue base, improving operating leverage. At the same time, the companies gain geographic and vertical diversification, reducing dependence on individual markets and customers.

Yet scale alone will not guarantee success. The companies will continue operating independently until regulatory approvals, with completion expected over roughly 15 months. The real test will be whether the promised cross-selling translates into revenue, whether larger contracts can be won profitably and whether integration can preserve the agility that made Happiest Minds attractive in the first place.