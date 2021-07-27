Have an iPhone? Apple AirPod Pro deal with Rs 8000 discount on Flipkart is for you

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live and brings a host of deals and discounts on various products. We have already talked about deals around the GoPro 9 and the lowest price on the iPhone 12. For audiophiles, Flipkart Big Saving Days also brings an incredible offer on the AirPods Pro that brings down the price to Rs 17,999, down from the regular price of Rs 24,900 - a flat discount of Rs 6,901.

For ICICI Bank customers, the Big Saving Days also bring additional bank discounts that further bring down the price of AirPods Pro to Rs 16,499, a massive discount of Rs 8,401. Here's how the deal works: the online retailer offers an additional 10 per cent off on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards with a maximum limit of Rs 1,500. This offer is valid on orders above Rs 5,000, so ICICI Bank Credit card customers can get avail of this deal without any hassle. Even for ICICI Bank debit card users, Flipkart offers up to Rs 500 off on orders above Rs 5,000 and above. This means that ICICI Bank customers can avail of the discount, bringing down the price to Rs 17,499. We have reviewed the AirPods Pro, and you can read it here.

At a price of Rs 17,999, the AirPods Pro looks like a fantastic deal. However, when we mix the bank offer from ICICI Bank, then the deal sweetens further. However, it is not clear that the ICICI Bank offer and special price of Rs 17,999 is a limited period discount offer or a deal that will last till stock lasts.

The AirPods Pro comes with in-ear earphones with Active Noise Cancellation that adapts the geometry of the ear and fit of ear tips. The AirPods Pro comes in three sizes of flexible silicone tips large, medium, and small for comfort fit. The truly wireless earbuds from Apple also come with gesture controls that let users switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. Users can press and hold the force sensor on the stem to switch modes. The AirPods Pro also comes with an adaptive equaliser that automatically tunes the music to the shape of the ear. The TWS also comes with spatial audio to turn movie watching into a theatre-like experience. The AirPods Pro comes with an Apple-designed H1 chip that employs 10 audio cores, creating low audio processing latency that enables real-time noise cancellation. It also comes with sweat and water-resistant IPX4 certification and connects to iPhones automatically.