Have Western Digital storage disk? You can win 150 grams gold in a contest

Western Digital has announced "Share Your Memories," its new six-month-long festive competition. The company says users who recently purchased SanDisk products that are 128GB and above or any WD products that are 2TB and above, are eligible to participate. The contest includes gift vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh and even a 150-gram gold bar.

With the Share Your Memories contest, Western Digital is aiming to capture the "happy memories" of its customers. The contest will likely trigger excitement among customers but is also expected to boost sales. The company has also put a special QR code on the eligible products under the contest. The eligible products from SanDisk and WD will have a large sticker on the product with a scratch code and details.

Customers can further check out all the details about the offer by scanning the QR code. The company says two winners from the contests will be selected every week and the company will give them vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh. Winners can redeem the vouchers while purchasing LG Electronics consumer durable products from offline stores. In addition, the company will announce one lucky winner every quarter who will win the 150-gram gold bar.

How to participate in the WD Share Your Memories contest

- Buy a product from SanDisk or WD which is eligible for the contest.

- Select products under the offer which include SanDisk products that are 128 GB and above or WD products that are 2TB and above.

- After buying the product, scan the QR code given on the product package.

- You can also log on to https://www.shareyourmemory.in/ and fill in the required details.

- Submit your entry by sharing your happy memory in about 30 to 200 words.

- You will receive confirmation. The company will further contact you if you are selected as a winner.