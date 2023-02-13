Head of Google search warns against harmful effects of Artificial Intelligence, says chatbots can hallucinate

One of the most talked-about topics in the tech world today is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Apps like ChatGPT, DALL.E, and Replika are quite popular these days and people are using these AI apps in their day-to-day lives. While one section of people believes that AI will coexist with humans and make their lives easier, others are pointing out its negative sides.

Google's search boss on AI's harmful effect

As per a Reuters report, Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice-president at Google and head of Google Search, in conversation with a German publication, said that AI can sometimes 'hallucinate' and provide 'answers which are convincing but completely made-up'.

He said, "This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," he said.

"This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer." He further added that one of the fundamental tasks was keeping this to a minimum.

Google's Bard announcement

Google recently announced its own version of ChatGPT, the Google Bard that answers questions in a simplified manner. The chatbot is in the testing phase as of now and hasn't been made available for public use. Talking about Bard not going public yet, Raghavan said, "We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility. We certainly don't want to mislead the public."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Google's new chatbot made a factual error in its very first demo. In an advertisement for Bard shared by Google, the chatbot could be seen giving a false answer to a question related to the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope.

"JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system. These distant worlds are called "exoplanets." Exo means from outside," Bard said in an answer. However, that is not the case. As per NASA, the first image of an exoplanet was taken in the year 2004.

Google losing sleep over ChatGPT

Ever since reports of its factual error went public, Bard has been called out by people on social media and it is being said that Google announced the chatbot in a hurry to compete with ChatGPT. As per reports, several Google employees also criticised the CEO, Sundar Pichai, and the way the Bard announcement was handled by the company. The employees, on an internal communication channel, are reportedly calling the entire announcement appearing to be 'rushed, botched, and un-Googley'.

Meanwhile, to give tough competition to Google's search domination, Microsoft has announced its new, AI-powered version of Bing that attempts to change the way people browse things online.