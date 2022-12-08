Health-tech company GOQii bets big on preventive healthcare, launches 'health metaverse'

Metaverse is maturing beyond just gaming and entertainment, with more and more utility-driven used cases being experimented with. The latest is the blend of metaverse and preventive healthcare from the Indian fitness technology company GOQii. This Web3-based health technology is designed to enable real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers to become fit and healthy. The platform has been launched in the UAE to start with and will be rolling out in India, UK and Japan in the coming months.

In this health metaverse, users will have the option of creating virtual avatars. This will give the users a unique and fun-filled option of getting younger digitally while being continuously motivated to maintain their healthier self.

On the launch of GOQii’s health metaverse, its founder and CEO Vishal Gondal told Business Today, “With the advent of 5G and better screens, we believe that the interaction will start transitioning to a more 3D gaming-like experience. We’re launching a 3D user interface where you have a 3D avatar and the various zones that your avatar can experiment with. Think of it like – healthcare meets gaming, where you create your own character or avatar who further interacts with other avatars through the 3D metaverse. We aim to take this vision a step closer to reality.”

To launch this health metaverse, and GOQii's foray into the UAE, it has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic. As per the company, with this partnership, the residents in UAE will now be able to avail the comprehensive digital diabetes care program. However, UAE is the third market for GOQii, after India and the UK. Explaining the reason behind launching Health Metaverse in UAE to start with, Gondal said, “UAE has been active in their pursuit of Metaverse. They have recently organized the metaverse assembly and are creating regulations around digital assets, among other things.”

Also read: 20 Indian start-ups bag funding of over $1 mn in Dubai expo

Also read: TechM to go ex-dividend; Balrampur Chini to consider share buyback & more