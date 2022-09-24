Here is why  Jio, Airtel, Vi offer monthly plans for 28 days and not 30 days

When we lookout for monthly prepaid plans, we often see plans with a validity set for 28 days. But have you wondered why? Instead of February, all the other calendar months are 30 and 31 days. But then why do we get two days less validity?. We run some basic calculations, users who subscribe for monthly validity plans of 28 days have to recharge 13 times a year.

The prepaid plans with a 28-day monthly plan for 12 months offer a validity of 336 days. Which is 29 days less for a year of 365 days. So, users tend to recharge for one extra pack to complete the cycle. With this system, the telcos earn extra money. If you are thinking about how much extra? Well, let's run some maths for estimation.

As of July 2022, Airtel has 35.48 Crore users. If these users recharge for the Airtel Rs 179 plan with 28 days validity, the company will earn around Rs 6,350 crore. Similarly, Jio has around 40.8 crore subscribers, so it will earn around Rs 8,527 crore in 28 days. The quarterly plans with an 84-day validity also play the same as users get only 336 days of service on the fourth recharge.

Also different operators have kept the 28 days validity plan at different price ranges too. If you want to opt for a cheaper plan then the telcos will further slash the validity. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer a range of 28-day plans for prepaid customers.

Jio prepaid plans with 28 days of validity include Rs 209, Rs 239, Rs 299, Rs 419 and more.

Airtel prepaid plans with 28 days of validity include Rs 179, Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 449 and more.

Vi 28 days prepaid plans include Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 601 and more.

However, looking at the plea of consumers who have to pay for 13 months instead of 12 months, TRAI released a notice. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ordered telcos to offer prepaid mobile recharge plans with monthly validity.

It was made mandatory for telecom operators to offer a plan which will come with monthly validity irrespective of the 30 or 31 days of the calendar month. Following the order, Jio introduced the Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan which covers the entire month's validity. Airtel and Vi also have monthly validity recharge plans.